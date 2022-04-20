Prince Harry vowed to get out of army ‘before having wife, kids’

File Footage

Prince Harry has revealed that he had promised himself to not serve in the army once he got married or had kids.



Talking to People magazine, Harry touched upon his life as a married man with children, and also shared some rare insights into being a father to kids Archie and Lilibet.

Talking about the same, Prince Harry also shared how his perspective on the Invictus Games has changed since becoming a father.

He said: “Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it…”

The Duke of Sussex went on to share: “When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn't imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment.”

He added: “… And the risk of possibly getting injured and the reality that my family's lives could be changed forever if that happened."