Megan Thee Stallion set to release diss track performed at Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to take over summer this year, with a new diss track expected to release soon!

As per Page Six, the 27-year-old rapper is ready to release the diss track that she performed on stage at Coachella over the weekend, with a source revealing that it could drop very soon.

An inside source reportedly told the publication that Megan’s team is ‘working to finalize’ the release of the song, titled You’s a B*tch, and that the track could drop “very soon”.

The song, described as a ‘female empowerment anthem’ by Page Six, includes lyrics like, “Ladies, love yourself ’cause this s–t could get ugly.”

During her performance at Coachella, Megan herself said that the song was “very personal” to her and was dedicated to “whom it may concern”.

The rapper also took to Instagram to ask fans whether she should release the track before returning to perform at Coachella again next weekend.

“I see y’all saying y’all want it … maybe I should just gone headdd release this,” she said on the photo-sharing app.