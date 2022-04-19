 
Coachella 2022: Stars celebrate fashion with looks worth remembering

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival brought colours to the Colorado Desert after a hiatus of two years

By Web Desk
April 19, 2022
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival brought colours to the Colorado Desert after a hiatus of two years with impressive headline performances from Billie Eilish, Doja Cat Harry Styles, events and after-parties.

The star-studded audience at the festival also didn’t miss the chance to add to the hype of the event with their fashion A-game.

The 2022 edition witnessed the festival’s iconic boho trend meeting 2000s-inspired outfits, neon-themed go-to looks and everything beaded and glittery.

Take a look at celebrity looks worth remembering at Coachella 2022:

Lil Huddy:

Emma Chamberlain:

Kim Kardashian:

Harry Styles:

Shanina Shaik:

Tinx:

Kendall Jenner:

Blake Gray:

Conan Gray:

Billie Eilish:

