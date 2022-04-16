White House photo features Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were taken at a welcome event for the Team US and and the Team Ukraine hosted at The Hague's US Embassy on Friday ahead of the Invictus Games opening ceremony.



Hours later, the White House shared a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the US presidential delegation which is attending Invictus Games in The Hague.

The delegation members that include Pete Buttigieg and Senator Duckworth and others.

Prince Harry is living in California along with his American wife Meghan Markle and two children after stepping down as senior member of the British royal family.