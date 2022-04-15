Queen informs Prince Harry about stripping him as ‘Counsellor of State’?

Royal expert Richard Eden hopes British Queen Elizabeth II took an opportunity to inform Prince Harry that she was stripping him and Prince Andrew of their roles as two of her four “Counsellors of State” after the Duke of Sussex paid a surprise visit to her.



Sharing the news titled, “Harry and Meghan secretly fly in to see Queen at Windsor’ on Twitter, the royal expert tweeted, “I hope the Queen took the opportunity to inform #PrinceHarry that she was stripping him, and #PrinceAndrew, of their roles as two of her four Counsellors of State. #royal.”

According to the Express UK, Counsellors of State are supposed to step in when the monarch is unable to perform her royal duties if she is abroad or unwell.

Currently, following death of the Duke of Edinburgh, heir to throne Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Andrew, and Prince Harry hold the position.