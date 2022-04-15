Around 100 Palestinians hurt as Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa mosque

JERUSALEM: Nearly 100 Palestinians suffered injuries when the Israeli security forces raid the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, according to Al Jazeera.
A Palestinian Red Crescent official told a French news agency that "90 injured were transferred" to Jerusalem hospitals and "dozens of other injuries were treated in the field", adding that they "were due to rubber bullets, sound grenades or assaulting".
Israeli police have reported at least three officers were wounded.
Al Jazeera reported that the Islamic endowment that runs the site said Israeli Police entered in force before dawn on Friday, as thousands of worshippers were gathered at the mosque for early morning prayers.
The Israeli raid is likely to incite violence as a large number of worshipers are expected today for Friday prayers with “videos circulating online showed Palestinians throwing rocks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades.”
The tension in the occupied region rose as Israel launched operations against Palestinians ahead of the Jewish Passover holiday.
