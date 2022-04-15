Prince Harry’s security bid blasted as 'sheer unadulterated nonsense': ‘No threats’

Prince Harry’s security bid ‘excuse’ called out for being 'sheer unadulterated nonsense'.

Dai Davies, a former head of royal protection at Scotland Yard issued this claim.

He branded the Duke’s words sheer unadulterated nonsense” especially since he is “not an expert in security.”



When asked if the UK would be unsafe for him, Mr Davies admitted, “No I wouldn’t. He would get the same risk assessment as every other royal.”

According to The Sun, he admitted, “Most of them now don’t get full-time protection or even half-time protection, so the truth is the UK is far safer than most other places.”

“And with great respect, Harry is not an expert in security. But he chose not to. That’s his prerogative.”