Kris Jenner sends birthday wishes to granddaughter True

Kris Jenner wished her granddaughter True Thompson on her birthday in the most adorable way and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

Taking to Instagram, Kris, 66, shared some swoon-worthy snaps of the little kid to wish her on her birthday as she turned 4 on Tuesday.

Sharing the pictures, grandma Kris wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!! You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful!"

"You have a smile that lights up a room and you give the best hugs!" added Kris, "Thank you for all of the love you always give all of us I love you to the moon and back precious adorable True!!!! Lovey "

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian who shares True with Tristan Thompson also shared some stunning photos with her daughter on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned it, “I blinked and you are 4!

Happy 4th Birthday my baby!!! I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me sweet True."

"My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever. I love you my special soulmate."

For the unversed, on Sunday, Khloé Kardashian threw True a lavish birthday party with friends and family.



