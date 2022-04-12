Simon Cowell says he is ‘kind of happy’ that his bike accident happened

File Footage

Simon Cowell said he is 'kind of happy' that his horrific bike accident happened in 2020.

In an interview with Radio Times, the 62-year-old television personality recalled the tragedy as Cowell said that he feels better now.

“That accident on my bike was pretty horrendous and I had a trainer to get me through it otherwise I'd never heal properly,” the music mogul stated.

The Britain's Got Talent judge added, “Now I'm fitter than I was before. So I'm kind of happy it happened, weirdly.”

“It's like it was meant to be,” he concluded.

Cowell had an accident when he fell off his electric bike in Malibu back in 2020 after which he had to undergo back surgery. He stayed in bed for a period of six months following the operation.

Recently, Cowell talked about sinking into depression during his quarantine after the accident to The Sun.

“I considered therapy for the first time when I broke my back because I was very, very, very, low,” he had told the outlet.

“I felt very depressed because I didn’t know how to explain it to Eric,” Cowell added. “I couldn’t do all the things I wanted to with him. I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to walk again, to ever play football with him.”