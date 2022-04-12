Victoria Beckham poses with her parents after Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz’s wedding

Victoria Beckham dropped a bunch of candid pictures from her son Brooklyn Beckham’s lavish wedding on her social media handle.

Victoria and her husband David Beckham watched their eldest son get married over the weekend in Florida.

The fashion mogul also shared a stunning photo with her parents, Anthony and Jackie Adams as they celebrated Brooklyn’s big day on Saturday.

“@brooklynpeltzbeckham’s Nana and Papa looking incredible for the special day! @jackie.adams_ wearing custom Victoria Beckham,” she captioned the snap.

In the shared picture, the Spice Girl star, 47, looked sensational in her silver self-designed couture gown. While her father sported a dapper look in black tuxedo and mum, 71, wore a chic, custom-made outfit from her daughter’s London atelier.

She accessorized her look with navy blue cropped blazer, pointed heels and a matching clutch bag.

Jackie posed besides Victoria, who looked gorgeous and happy on her son’s wedding.

Brooklyn exchanged vows with Nicola in a traditional Jewish ceremony at her family’s lavish £76 million estate in Florida, after he proposed to her in July 2020.