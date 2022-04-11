Prince Charles ‘could finally meet Lilibet’ on latest royal tour

File Footage





Prince Charles’ latest announcement on April 11 has raised hopes of him finally getting to meet his granddaughter, Lilibet; the Prince of Wales will be visiting Canada in May.

According to reports, Charles and Camilla are scheduled to visit Newfoundland, Labrador, Ottawa and the Northwest Territories to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

With this announcement, hopes of Charles and Camilla meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet for the first time seem to have risen, as Harry and Meghan currently reside in the US after relocating in 2020.

Despite there being a considerable distance between Canada and Harry and Meghan’s Montecito residence, it is pertinent to note that flights from Toronto would take about five hours while flights from Vancouver will land in the US in four hours.

If Prince Charles gets to reunite with his son in the US, it will be the first time he would meet Lilibet, who was born in 2021.