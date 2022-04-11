BTS breaks own Guinness World Record with big win at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

South Korean hit band BTS is on the winning streak as the group has won the Favourite Music Group at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, held on Saturday.

The band has won the title for the third year in a row at the 2022 edition of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which took place in Santa Monica.

With the latest win, the septet has broken their own Guinness World Record for ‘the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group’.

The boyband consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook won their sixth overall trophy after beating Black Eyes Peas, One Direction, and Fifth Harmony at the award show.

The band, which is currently performing in Las Vegas for four nights of their sold-out ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concert tour, accepted the award through a pre-recorded speech.

Band leader RM said, “Thank you, KCA and ARMY, for the Favorite Music Group award. We’re honoured and so grateful to receive the award.” Jimin continued, “This award is for you, ARMY. We are touched by your love and cheer.”