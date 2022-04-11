Queen Elizabeth recalls her experience for first time after Covid-19

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who turns 96 soon, has spoken of serious fatigue after she contracted Covid-19 in February despite aides downplaying her illness.



The monarch opened up about her health as she marked the official opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit of the Royal London Hospital, which was built in just 5 weeks in response to Covid-19.

Queen Elizabeth recalled her experience when she spoke to staff and patients by video-link.

Speaking to one former Covid patient who required ventilation, the queen said about the virus: "It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn´t it?

"This horrible pandemic. It´s not a nice result," she said, according to footage released by the palace on Sunday.

Fears for the queen´s health have lingered since she had an unscheduled overnight stay in hospital last October, which was only revealed by the palace later.

