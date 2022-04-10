Princess Anne represents Queen Elizabeth as she visits Australia

Princess Anne represented her mother Queen Elizabeth II as she visited Australia with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
They were welcomed by the Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley and husband Dennis Wilson.
According to the Buckingham Palace, Princess Anne opened the royal Sydney Easter Show on day one of her visit.
The annual show is hosted by the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales and brings regional communities together to showcase the best produce, livestock, crafts and skills.
Later, the Princess Royal met stallholders at the event, where she learnt more about the challenges faced by those on the land after years of drought and recent floods, the palace said in a tweet.
