‘Heropanti 2:’ Tiger Shroff sings for AR Rahman’s new composition 'Miss Hairan'

Superstar Tiger Shroff is ready to debut his outstanding singing skills in Bollywood with the upcoming film Heropanti 2.

The Baaghi actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated sequel of his debut film Heropanti, has teamed up with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman for the film's new song Miss Hairan.

Sharing the song on his social media, Tiger wrote, “#MissHairan, my singing debut in Bollywood with the legendary music composer @arrahman sir, out now! Grateful for this one. Go add this to your playlist now.”

Teasing a glimpse of his new song, the War actor also expressed that singing for AR Rahman is a milestone in his career. “This one is truly a milestone for my career. Singing for the first time for the legendary @arrahman sir and my first for a movie,” he wrote.

Apart from Tiger and Tara Sutaria, the movie will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead antagonist. Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2 will hit the theatres on Eid, April 29.