Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cannot hope’ to heal relationship with Firm anymore

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly possess no more leverage that can heal their relationship with the Firm.

This warning has been issued by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

Royal commentator and expert Katie Schofield issued this warning recently.

She was quoted telling Express UK, “I don’t think that there’s any room to heal at this point because there’s so much pushback from the Sussexes.”

“I just feel like there’s so much animosity right now that they’re considered outsiders,” she added.

Plus “We don’t have much time left with the Queen and I wish that he [Harry] would heal the broken wounds that are happening right now so that we can look in the future and one day hopefully see Harry and Meghan within the fold, maybe not working royals, but invited for holidays, invited for Christmas.”