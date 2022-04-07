Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker show off first-ever look into ‘practice’ Vegas wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have just dropped the first-ever looks into their ‘practice’ wedding event.

The duo’s photographs have been shared on Instagram and include candid and love-filled snaps of the duo looking dreamingly into each other’s eyes.

Kourtney’s collection of photographs also included a caption that drew some light into the events that led up to their ceremony.

It reads, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

The collection of pictures ranges from, snaps of their first dance, the ceremony, their first embrace and even the bouquet.

Check it out below:

Barker’s post on the other hand, featured the iconic Vegas pun and reads, “What happens in Vegas”.



The photos on his social media page include two close up snaps, one with Kourtney on the floor, and another featuring her looking into Barker’s eyes.



