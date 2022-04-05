Queen may make big announcement about monarchy's future during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022, making her the longest reigning monarch in British history, and weekend of celebrations will be held from 2nd to 5th June to commemorate the milestone.



The 95-year-old monarch, who previously shared her "sincere wish" for Camilla to take on the title of Queen when Charles becomes King, may make big announcement about the future of the monarchy at the platinum Jubilee events in June.

There are speculations and rumours that the Queen, who has become the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, may abdicate throne in favour of her eldest son Prince Charles.

Previously, Royal expert Daniella Elser asked the Queen to make an "unthinkable" move and abdicate in order to let Prince Charles take the throne.

Elser had urged the 95-year-old monarch, who recently recovered from Covid, to retire as "she can no longer physically do" her job.

The expert, according to Express UK, wrote in news.co.au: "Making way for Charles to take the throne now is not only the practical play here but the canny one."

The Queen, in a landmark address marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, said that she wants Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as 'Queen Consort' when Prince Charles becomes King, sparking speculations that the longest-serving British monarch will abdicate to let her son take over.



It is to mention here that the Queen reportedly said in the past that she will never abdicate and will stay in the role her entire life.

