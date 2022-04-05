 
Tuesday April 05, 2022
Entertainment

Madonna honours her mother with new ink while her son opts for a matching ‘tree of life’ tattoo

Madonna remembers her mother, says ‘she bled for me so I'm bleeding for her’

By Web Desk
April 05, 2022
Madonna paid tribute to her mother with a ‘Maman’ tattoo whereas her son, David Banda, honoured  his   pop star mother by getting a matching ‘tree of life’ ink.

Taking to Instagram, the Take a Bow singer dropped a video from inside a tattoo parlour as she got herself new body art.

The 63-year-old singer said in the video, "I'm doing this for my mother"

"Because when you give birth, what do you do? You bleed," Madonna added. "It's all connected.”

The pop star went on saying, “I can't put my mother's name because it's the same as mine. It would look like I put my own damn name on my arm!"

"My mother bled for me, and so I'm bleeding for her. It's a family affair," Madonna concluded.

The Queen of Pop captioned the video, “My turn to bleed for my mother…”

The singer also dropped several images of herself and her son David in the stories as he got his new tattoo which is the same as his mother which Madonna got last month.

She dubbed the photos, “Family Affair.”

In the pictures the mother-son duo flaunted their matching tats while Madonna also showed off her bloodied wrist.

She then posed with her brand new ink ‘Mamam’ which is French for ‘Mum.’

