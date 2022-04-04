Ananya Panday dishes on having female role models

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Gehraiyaan.

Amid all, the Liger actor discussed the importance of having female role models in a recent interview with a well-known magazine, reported Pinkvilla.

During the conversation, Ananya said, “I truly believe that women need to support each other, because only we understand what each one of us goes through in life. As women, we have our own issues and problems which men may never understand, even if they try to.”

She added that she has been lucky enough to have grown up around working women including her grandmothers which reinforced the message that she too can go out into the world, work, and fulfills her dreams.

Ananya also praised all of her peers for their outstanding work at such a young age. The actress said that all the women currently working in the industry are breaking the glass ceiling in their own ways and it's inspiring to be around by such ladies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger, where she will feature opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.