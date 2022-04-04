 
close
Monday April 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance takes new turn amid Kanye West's drama

Pete Davidson has still not met Kim Kardashian’s children as the move may anger Kanye West

By Web Desk
April 04, 2022
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashians romance takes new turn amid Kanye Wests drama

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have seemingly decided to strengthen their growing relationship amid  Kanye West online drama as they can't  stay  away from each other for a  long period.

The lovebirds  even turned deaf ears to Kanye's threats and  proved to be the hottest couple  as they continued their romantic journey by shunning all the  misperceptions about them.

Kim  Kardashian, who already introduced the comedian to her famous family, has enjoyed quality time with Pete's family after joining the SNL star on a trip to NYC.  

The American TV personality also spent some time with Pete’s   grandparents at  the Staten Island to know about them. 

The pair's latest move suggests that  they are very much serious about their future. The pair's journey has taken a new turn as the two are  bringing the family into the mix.

Pete Davidson has  become more than familiar with Kim’s family — including her mom and sisters. The comedian has  also been openly accepted by Kardashian's closest circle of friends, who have all wished the best for the two  and believe that he’s a great guy and a good addition to Kim’s life.

Pete Davidson has still not met Kim Kardashian’s kids, out of respect for Kanye, so it will be interesting to see if that changes down the line.