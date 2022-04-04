Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance takes new turn amid Kanye West's drama

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have seemingly decided to strengthen their growing relationship amid Kanye West online drama as they can't stay away from each other for a long period.

The lovebirds even turned deaf ears to Kanye's threats and proved to be the hottest couple as they continued their romantic journey by shunning all the misperceptions about them.

Kim Kardashian, who already introduced the comedian to her famous family, has enjoyed quality time with Pete's family after joining the SNL star on a trip to NYC.

The American TV personality also spent some time with Pete’s grandparents at the Staten Island to know about them.

The pair's latest move suggests that they are very much serious about their future. The pair's journey has taken a new turn as the two are bringing the family into the mix.



Pete Davidson has become more than familiar with Kim’s family — including her mom and sisters. The comedian has also been openly accepted by Kardashian's closest circle of friends, who have all wished the best for the two and believe that he’s a great guy and a good addition to Kim’s life.

Pete Davidson has still not met Kim Kardashian’s kids, out of respect for Kanye, so it will be interesting to see if that changes down the line.