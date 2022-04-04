BTS drops names of ‘dream collaborations’ on 2022 Grammys stage

BTS sheds breaks down their respective list of dream collaborators in a candid Q&A session ahead of the 2022 Grammys show.
The boys spoke to Laverne Cox and addressed, not only their ‘dream artists,’ but also their thoughts on the Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo Group Performance for Butter.
RM took the mantle and answered on behalf of the rest of the boys and admitted, “It's an award voted on by the peers in the music industry, so that means so much.”
“These two years were so exhausting and devastating and if we got any Grammys it would all pay off,” the singer added.
It was later that Cox got to ask about their list of favourite collaborators and the boys had a varying list of answers.
Where Suga named Lady Gaga as his dream team, V suggested that he’d love to work with Olivia Rodrigo.
J-Hope on the other hand admitted he feels excited over the possibility of working with J. Balvin whereas RM is gunning for a chance with Snoop Dogg.
