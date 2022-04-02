Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan receives backlash for wearing ‘inappropriate’ outfit

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, received backlash online for sporting ‘inappropriate’ outfit.



Esra aka Halime Sultan turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photo in denim jeans and shirt without any caption.

However, fans were quick to slam the Turkish actress for sporting ‘inappropriate’ outfit ahead of Ramadan.

One fan commented, “Israa tomorrow fasting and no red light”

Another said, “God, what is this?”

“Oh guardian, fear our Lord, Ramadan is upon us,” said another follower.

“Cover your shoulder, no temptations in Ramadan,” wrote one more fan.

Earlier, she also received similar criticism and schooling over her previous post for the same brand.