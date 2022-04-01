Aus vs Pak: Babar Azam responds to Pakistan's record-breaking wing against Australia

Pakistan skipper and flamboyant batter Babar Azam jumps in excitement during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 31, 2022. — Twitter/@babarazam258

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper and flamboyant batter Babar Azam Friday lauded his teammates for defeating Australia in the second ODI at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

"Delighted on the ODI's record-breaking chase Alhumdulillah," Babar said after Pakistan defeated Australia with six wickets in hand and chased down a mammoth target of 349 — the team's highest-ever successful chase in ODIs.

"Well done team," the skipper added.

Skipper Babar and opener Imam-ul-Haq smashed brilliant tons to help Pakistan pull off their highest ODI run chase. Babar hit an 83-ball 114 and Haq notched a 97-ball 106 as Pakistan chased down a stiff 349-run target with six balls to spare to level the three-match series at 1-1.

The skipper also achieved two separate records during the match.

Babar broke the record of former captain and PM Imran Khan by scoring the highest runs in an individual capacity against Australia and also became the quickest batsman in the world to reach his 15th ODI hundred.