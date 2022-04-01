 
Assets of Meghan Markle and Harry's friend to be seized by Crown: report

By Web Desk
April 01, 2022
The assets of Omid Scobie, the co-author of Prince Harry and Meghan's biographer and friend, are likely to be seized by  the Crown, said a report. 

Writing for mailplus.co.uk, Richard Eden wrote that Scobie is "facing action to close his publishing business, Meyou Ltd, after he failed to provide legally required financial information. It faces ‘compulsory strike-off’ as it hasn’t filed any accounts since 2019."

Scobie, the Royal Editor of Harper's Bazaar, is the co-author of Meghan and Harry's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom".