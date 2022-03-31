Demi Lovato celebrates love with their new tattoo: see here

File Footage

Demi Lovato surprised fans as they celebrated love by getting new ink which says 'choose love.'

Taking to Instagram, Dancing With the Devil singer dropped the picture of their latest tattoo.

They captioned the monochromatic post, “Choose Love - always.”

“I’m inspired by the work ‘Choose Love’ and their partners are doing to support refugees around the world, including those fleeing Ukraine,” the 29-year-old added lauding the non profit organization for their efforts for the victims of the war-torn land.

Lovato even urged their fans to get involved with the organization, saying, “Take action with Choose Love and enter for a chance to win time with me in the studio to hear new music. Head to my link in bio to enter.”

They concluded the post by acknowledging the work of the artist, "Thank you, Gusak Tattoo, it was such an honor learning about your home country."








