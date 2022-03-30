



Shah Rukh Khan gives fans ‘a moment in time’ to cherish: See Pics

Shahrukh Khan has recently set the internet abuzz with his latest photos from Spain, where the actor is happily posing for selfies with his avid fans.

Khan is clad in a blue shirt paired up with denim rugged jeans while complementing it with brown-tinted glasses.

His long tresses are already a hit among his admirers.





Fans online are admiring his new hairdo, one commented, "Somewhat like Johnny Depp somewhat like Keanu Reeves but only better because he is SRK."

Earlier, Bollywood’s king's leaked photos from the set soar the temperature high as he could be seen flaunting his six-packed abs and toned physique.

On the work front, the Veer Zaara actor has wrapped the movie’s schedule in Spain, which is going to release next year.