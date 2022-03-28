Kangana Ranaut shows support for Will Smith after altercation with Chris Rock

Bollywood sensation Kangana Ranaut voiced support for Will Smith after the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock on the 94th Academy Awards stage on Sunday night.



The Pursuit of Happyness star stormed the 2022 Oscars stage and struck Chris Rock across the face after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.



Amid all, the Thalaivi actor took to her Instagram handle and extended her support to the King Richard Star.

Kangana shared a picture of Will smacking Chris on Instagram Stories. The actor said that she would have also taken the same step if she was in Will’s situation.

“If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did,” Kangana wrote, adding clapping emojis. She continued, “bada** move...hope he comes to my #lockup,” and added a laughing emoji.

For those unversed, Lock Upp is a captivity-based reality show hosted by Kangana, where celebrities have to complete tasks in order to get basic amenities. The Ekta Kapoor show, which airs on Alt Balaji and MX Player, has become one of the most-watched reality shows on OTT.

