Kim Kardashian says she would’ve ‘murdered’ Kendall Jenner for Vogue cover

Kim Kardashian was so serious about her photoshoot for Vogue magazine cover as the Skims founder admitted that she would’ve ‘murdered’ Kendall Jenner if it was between the sisters.

The new trailer of much-awaited series The Kardashians was recently unveiled during which Kris Jenner opened up on ‘Kim’s New World’ cover.

She said, “Two of my daughters are being considered for the cover of American Vogue.”

Confessing about her thoughts, the 41-year-old socialite said, “I probably would have murdered Kendall myself if it was between the two of us.”

Moreover, the mum-of-four also talked about fighting a bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Kanye West. “It's really hard with Kanye,” she said.

Meanwhile, the mogul is celebrating her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson. Talking about the pair’s potential appearance in Hulu series, she previously told Variety, “I have not filmed with him.”

“And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season,” she added.