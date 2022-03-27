Ahan Shetty reveals he does not want dad Suniel Shetty to make film for him

Ahan Shetty recently spilled that he does not want dad Suniel Shetty to make film for him in the initial years of his career.



The young actor, who marked his debut with Tadap (2021), insisted that he wants to carve a niche for himself basis his own merit, reported Hindustan Times.

“I don’t think I would want to put that kind of pressure on my father. I feel that when you are working with family, you tend to lose that sense of professionalism because you want to do everything right by them and agree with them. I don’t want the line between relationships and professional life to get blurred.”

However, the 28-year-old actor looks forward on collaborating with his father someday in the latter stages of his career.

“In the future, if my father wants to be a producer on a film I’m working on, I would love that. But at this moment it’s best that my family doesn’t get involved in what I’m doing,” he said.