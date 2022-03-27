Nicole Kidman sizzles in silver crop top and black jacket as she attends pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles

Nicole Kidman stunned in black tuxedo jacket at an event in Los Angels one night ahead of the 94th Academy Awards.

The 54-year-old Big Little Lies dazzled in ultra chic black outfit as she graced Giorgio Armani's pre-Oscars soirée in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The Big Little Lies star star looked radiant as ever in a plunging silver sequin crop top, which showed off a glimpse of her toned abs, and a pair of fitted black trousers.

The mom-of-four, who earned her fifth Oscar nomination for her performance as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's 2021 drama Being the Ricardos, appeared in high spirits as she flashed a beaming smile on her way into the bash.

The actress accessorized her ensemble with a black and silver clutch, a bright red manicure and a sparkly pair of drop statement earrings.

Nicole Kidman wore her famous locks in loose waves, which cascaded upon her shoulders. Her flawless makeup look, consisting of a light pink lipstick and sweep of blush for a radiant and youthful glow was adding to her amazing beauty.