Olivia Rodrigo reminisces over Joe Biden meeting in the White House

Singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently took a trip down memory lane and recalled her historic meeting with the current president of the United States, Joe Biden.

The star recalled the entire moment during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

There she began by dubbing it “One of the coolest moments” and was quoted saying, “One of the coolest moments was getting to go to the White House and meet Joe Biden,”

“I just remember walking the halls and being like ‘Wow, I’m literally at the White House right now because I wrote a few songs in my bedroom. How cool is that?’ Music is so powerful.”