Pakistani celebs request fans to respect Sajal – Ahad privacy amid divorce rumours

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir alleged divorce has come as a shock for their fans as they are facing a hard time to accept the reality.

The rumours of their split were fuelled when Sinf-e-Aahan actor removed her husband’s name from her Instagram account implying that the duo is officially divorced.

However, several Pakistani celebrities came forward to extend support to the couple in their tough time, asking fans to respect their privacy.

Chhalawa actor Azfar Rehman, dropped a story on the photo sharing app as he requested fans to show compassion to Ye Dil Mera actors.

He wrote, “Divorce is a very difficult decision to take especially when the world knows about you and your spouse.”

“We must show compassion and grant privacy to such couples. Kindly be understanding and don’t bombard their inboxes with hurtful questions. Act responsible,” Azfar added.

Another actor, Fatima Effendi Kanwar, highlighted in her post that divorce is not something someone would willing go through just to ‘normalise’ it.

“When will everyone understand that no one in the world would get married and divorced just for the heck of normalising it? It’s the most painful process,” the Main Agar Chup Hoon star wrote in her note.

Actor Faizan Sheikh also joined the bandwagon as he dished out his views about Sajal – Ahad alleged split.

“We really need to learn and understand when and what to ask. Someone can be in a very difficult space to answer your silly questions & comments, especially when it’s about something very personal and hurtful like a divorce,” he said.

TV show presenter, Maaya Khan, asked fans to stop sharing pictures of the couple as she prayed for the couple and listed that the couple has lost a home, love and hope in their relationship.

Maaya wrote, “They lost a home, they lost love, they lost hope in their RELATIONSHIP, But people are losing characters in the process.”



