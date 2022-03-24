Pakistan decides to celebrate 1992 World Cup victory with pump and show

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Green Shirts’ 1992 World Cup victory with great enthusiasm and fervour.
Pakistan had defeated England by 22 runs in the historic final of the 1992 World Cup to clinch their maiden World Cup trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 25 March.
As per the PCB, the 1992 World Cup trophy will be showcased at Gaddafi Stadium on March 25 to mark the historic triumph. Cricket fans are allowed to take selfies and photos with the iconic trophy.
The 1992 World Cup trophy will also be taken to the dressing rooms of Pakistan and Australia tomorrow. Meanwhile, the PCB will release a slideshow featuring pictorial highlights of the 1992 World Cup final on Friday (Tomorrow).
