Akshay Kumar Bachchhan Paandey screening suspended after mob created ruckus: Watch

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey screening suspended after mob created ruckus: Watch

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey, released a few days ago, had been facing trouble as the screening of the movie came to a halt after mob attempted to break in the theatres.



Recently, a video went viral on social media where a group of miscreants, wearing saffron scarf, could be seen barging into a multiplex that was screening Khiladi’s movie.

The mob forcibly stopped the movie in the theatre and demanded management to play Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files in its place.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the incident took place in Eylex Cinemas in Odisha.

Following this incident, reportedly, several exhibitors came to the fore to highlight this issue.



One of the exhibitors stated, “Many are coming in groups of 10, 20, 50, and even 100. Though most of them are peacefully watching the film, certain groups are creating ruckus on the premises.”

A few from the nuisance-maker alleged that exhibitors have cut down the scene from The Kashmir Files to bring the movie down.

The exhibitor retorted, “How any theatre manager can cut scenes from a film?” Bollywood Hungama reported.

To note, a week ago, the Sooryavanshi actor applauded Anupam Kher’s performance in The Kashmir Files that started off slow due to controversy. Gradually, it did pick up the pace.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the article published in Times of India informed that Kumar’s movie earned almost Rs 34 crore on its first weekend and Kher’s movie around Rs 180 crore in 11 days.