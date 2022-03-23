No COVID death reported in Pakistan for first time in two years

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in two years, no death was recorded due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, confirmed the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) Wednesday morning.
According to the NCOC statistics, the country witnessed a slight rise in coronavirus cases, with 1.28% positivity rate compared to yesterday when the ratio stood at 0.82%.
However, the country has been maintaining a positivity rate below 2% since March 9 - when a 2.07% positivity ratio was recorded.
As per today's NCOC data, 34,476 tests were conducted, out of which 443 new cases were diagnosed. The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,522,862.
According to the NCOC, 455 patients are still being treated in ICU.
