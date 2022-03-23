Prince William, Kate Middleton to address protestors in Jamaica?

File footage





Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are reportedly planning to address the protests their visit to the Caribbean has met, with protestors calling for them to apologise for British Crown’s history of colonialism and slavery.

According to Express UK reporter Olivia Stringer, the Duke of Cambridge is expected to acknowledge the issue of slavery in a bid to calm the protests he met on touchdown in Kingston, Jamaica, where people demanded reparations for slavery.

Protestors are also calling for the Queen to step down as Head of State.

Opal Adisa, a Jamaican human rights activist, was quoted by Express UK: “Kate and William are beneficiaries, so they are, in fact, complicit because they are positioned to benefit specifically from our ancestors, and we’re not benefitting from our ancestors.”