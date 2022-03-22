Prince William honours Queen Elizabeth

Duke of Cambridge Prince William honoured his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as the royal couple wrapped up their tour of Belize.



Taking to the official Twitter and Instagram handles, Prince William shared a sneak peek into their royal visit, saying “Catherine and I are delighted to be here in Belize at the beginning of our first official visit to the Caribbean.”

He further said, “I am honoured to convey the very warmest wishes from my grandmother, The Queen of Belize, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

“In our short time here, Catherine and I have been lucky enough to witness some of the extraordinary biodiversity that you so lovingly nurture here in your jungles and your reefs.

“Alongside this environmental diversity, yesterday we also had a taste of Belize’s wonderful cultural diversity - from Mayan chocolate to Garifuna drumming. And yes, you even got us dancing!,” he concluded.



