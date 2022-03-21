Two injured in attack at Swedish school

Police cordon off an area after four people were shot and injured in central Malmo, Sweden in this undated photo. — AFP/File

STOCKHOLM: Two people were injured and rushed to hospital on Monday after a "suspected serious crime" at a secondary school in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, police said.

"One person has been arrested. Police have the situation under control," police said in a statement issued around 6:30pm (1730 GMT).

The incident took place at Malmo Latinskola, a big secondary school in the country's third-biggest city, with police receiving first reports shortly after 5:00pm.

Swedish television footage showed police tape blocking off the area around the school, and numerous police cars and ambulances dispatched to the scene.

Authorities have yet to disclose any details about what happened at the school, nor any motive.