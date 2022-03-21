Dua Lipa flaunts her well-toned figure during yoga regime

British singer Dua Lipa is taking a short break during her American tour to reconnect with nature.



The New Rules singer took to Instagram on Sunday and treated her fans with a glimpse of her recent getaway by showing off her well-toned figure during her yoga regime.

The 26-year-old showcased her amazing skill during her workout as she poses for the camera.

In a figure hugging olive ensemble the star began in a standing forward fold pose, touching her toes before lifting herself off the ground completely, bearing her own weight and eventually progressing into a stunning headstand.

To say the least, balancing on her head was a breathtaking sight. Sharing the post, the Cold Heart hit-maker wrote : 'Severely retried'

The brunette beauty also shared a series of breathtaking pictures including a snap of a calm and relaxing coy pond and a stunning picture with a friend as they can be seen posing in the desert.

The star kept fans guessing as to where she was. however, the award winning artist is currently in America on her tour.

On Saturday night she performed in Philadelphia and is set to take to the stage on Monday night in New York.



