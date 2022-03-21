Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins present at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the toss of the final Test on March 21. — PCB



LAHORE: Australia have won the toss and decided to put Pakistan to field first in the winners-take-all Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

While Aussies remain the unchanged side, Pakistan have included Naseem Shah in the playing XI in place of Faheem Ashraf.

The five-day game holds special importance as the first two Tests, held at Rawalpindi and Karachi, ended in a draw.

However, the hosts have an edge over the tourists after the Babar Azam-led Pakistan pulled off an unexpected draw from the jaws of defeat in the previous match.

This will be the first five-day game the Gaddafi Stadium will be hosting since the 2009 terrorists attack on the Sri Lankan team that halted international cricket in Pakistan.

Babar, who just the other day batted marathon innings to save the second Test at Karachi that was slipping away, is leading his charges for the first time at his home venue in Test cricket.

"It’s a different feeling to play in front of the home crowd, at my home ground. I can’t explain this feeling,” Babar told reporters on Sunday.

He had said that it will be a proud moment for his team if they can win the series.

The saviour role Babar and Mohammad Rizwan played in the Karachi Test have given them confidence and they will now go for the kill. “We took a lot of confidence from the way the team played the last Test,” Babar said.

Speaking about the Gaddafi stadium pitch, he said: "Looks like the same pitch but I feel it will give turn.”

“It has small cracks from where spinners can get help and patches are formed. But you can’t tell 100% because conditions are different. But whatever it is our spinners are ready for it and will fight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Pat Cummins said that they don’t expect the Gaddafi Stadium pitch to be much different from the first two Tests.



"There’s not a lot of grass on it,” Cummins said. “I think it’s had quite a lot of traffic throughout the PSL on it as well.

"It seems hard, but I can’t see it being too much different from the other ones,” he added.

Playing XI

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon

Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah