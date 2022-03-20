Victor Willis says Grammys should have removed Trevor Noah instead of Kanye West

Victor Willis called Kanye West Grammys ban ‘disturbing’ and accused Trevor Noah for the outcry, reported The Blast.

To note, the Donda rapper has been pulled from the lineup of performers for the Grammys due to his online social media threats.

Last Sunday, he wrote “I can afford to hurt u” to D.L. Hughley on Instagram. On Wednesday, Meta, Instagram’s parent company, slapped the rapper with a 24-hour suspension after he posted a series of racial slurs direct to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

It all happened after Noah expressed concern for Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, criticizing Kanye’s ‘harassing behavior.

“What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her,” Noah said Tuesday night on his show.

Amid all, on Saturday afternoon, Willis, lead singer of the Village People claimed that it was Trevor Noah’s fault that Ye got banned and that the Grammys should have removed Noah as host instead.

Willis began his statement by saying, “Though Kanye West’s behavior of late is disturbing and despicable even, the Grammys ban is equally disturbing.”



“Trever Noah knew he was hosting the Grammys (where Kanye West was up for numerous nominations) before he inserted himself into Kanye’s business, baiting a response,” he continued. Ye has been nominated for five Grammy Awards.

“Trevor knows how Kanye is,” he continued. “Now Kanye’s out of the Grammys because Trevor Noah as host, couldn’t keep his mouth shut (at least until after the Grammys was over) therein putting the Academy in an awkward position with Kanye.”

“I like Trevor, but maybe the Grammys should have considered pulling him as host for inserting himself in this mess in the first place,” he added. “Harvey Mason ought to fix this mess and quick. Let Kanye West perform. What say you?”