Kate Beckinsale remembers late father 43 years after his death

Actor Kate Beckinsale remembers father, late English actor Richard Beckinsale in a touching social media post.

Taking to Instagram, on Saturday, the Guilty Party actress posted a series of throwback photos with her dad as she remembered him on his 43rd death anniversary.

Sharing the pictures, in the caption, Kate, 48, wrote that she does not remember "what not missing" her father is like since his death over four decades ago.

"It is part of me, like my blood," she wrote. "Always aware of how life can shatter. May all the daddies, everywhere, come home safe. July 6 1947-March 19 1979. How much love you brought x."

The Emma actress posted a memorable black-and-white photo of herself sitting on her dad's lap with Richard's signature on the printed picture.

She also posted an old family picture of her famous parents — dad Richard and mom Judith Margaret Loe — flashing beautiful smiles on their faces as they posed for the camera.

Richard died from a massive heart attack at the age of 31 when Kate was just 5 years old.

He was best known for the BBC sitcom Porridge and its sequel Going Straight, as well as Rising Damp, another British Sitcom.