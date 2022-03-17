Pak vs Aus: Nauman's 0 was more important than my 100, says Mohammad Rizwan

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan has given full marks to Nauman Ali for negotiating crucial three overs on a spinning track in the second Test against Australia and saving the day for the country.



The duo of Rizwan and Nauman played almost eight overs after the wicket of Sajid Khan, giving the team a much-needed boost after disastrous first innings.

The team needed someone to stay on the wicket with Rizwan and play out the remaining overs after a slight collapse following Babar Azam’s fall.

There were some hiccups and nervous moments after the skipper departed as Faheem Ashraf lasted just one ball and Sajid Khan survived 10 deliveries as Pakistan slipped from 392 for four to 414 for seven with 48 balls in the Test remaining.

It was when Rizwan showed nerves of steel along with Nauman and ensured Pakistan kept its chances of winning the Test series alive.

Crediting his partner for “standing tall” in the crucial overs, Rizwan said, “Those last 18 balls were very crucial for us. Nauman’s zero was equal to my century. Karachi’s crowd also supported us massively and helped us draw the match.”

The right-handed batter said that the time when Babar and Faheem’s wickets fell was critical and it was important to stay on the wicket rather than making a century.

“I was concerned about wickets when Nathon Lyon came for bowling.”

Sharing details how he prepared to play against Australia, the wicketkeeper-batter said they practised with a tape ball when they faced difficulties against the visitors.