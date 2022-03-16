Charithra Chandran told she got 'Bridgerton' 'because they needed diversity'

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran opened up about her experience working in Hollywood as a person of colour.
In a recent interview, Chandran revealed that it was stressful for her as a person of colour to make a mark in the entertainment industry.
The actress, who plays Edwina Sharma in season two of Bridgerton, said that most of the time “minorities are only there to tick boxes, to fill a quota”.
This, she said, weakens the morale of diverse actors and forces them to view themselves as “unworthy of success”.
Chandran also revealed that her university fellows candidly told her that she only got the lead role in Bridgerton because “they needed a person of colour”.
“It makes you doubt everything. If I’m really honest and vulnerable, in my head I’m like, ‘Oh my God, if people don’t like me in this or if I’ve done a bad job, I ruined it for my whole community,” said Chandran.
Chandran also added that a person of colour consistently feels an undue weight of representing the whole community.
For the unversed, Bridgerton’s season two is set to stream on Netflix from March 25.
Amanda Bynes explained why a Hollywood director called her a monster
Kim Kardashian thinks Pete Davidson's messages to Kanye West could impact custody battle
Disha Patani spilled her favourite song of the K-Pop band
Khloé Kardashian dishes on complicated relationship with Tristan Thompson in 'The Kardashians' trailer
Prince William and stepmom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, seem to have put their differences aside
Adele bought her $60million Beverly Hills mansion in last January