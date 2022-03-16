Charithra Chandran told she got 'Bridgerton' 'because they needed diversity'

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran shared her experience working in Hollywood as a person of colour

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran opened up about her experience working in Hollywood as a person of colour.

In a recent interview, Chandran revealed that it was stressful for her as a person of colour to make a mark in the entertainment industry.

The actress, who plays Edwina Sharma in season two of Bridgerton, said that most of the time “minorities are only there to tick boxes, to fill a quota”.

This, she said, weakens the morale of diverse actors and forces them to view themselves as “unworthy of success”.

Chandran also revealed that her university fellows candidly told her that she only got the lead role in Bridgerton because “they needed a person of colour”.

“It makes you doubt everything. If I’m really honest and vulnerable, in my head I’m like, ‘Oh my God, if people don’t like me in this or if I’ve done a bad job, I ruined it for my whole community,” said Chandran.

Chandran also added that a person of colour consistently feels an undue weight of representing the whole community.

For the unversed, Bridgerton’s season two is set to stream on Netflix from March 25.