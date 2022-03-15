Queen Elizabeth’s ‘frail’ health to keep her away from long royal duties

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth is expected to lie low for some time and skip major public engagements that require her to be present for hours after her diary revealed that she has been feeling increasingly ‘frail’.

According to The Daily Mail, the Queen and senior royal aides have understood that the 95-year-old is finally bogged down by “frailties that come with living a long life.”

As such, the Queen is expected to attend public events where ever possible, but lengthy appearances will now be a rare phenomenon; Prince Charles of Wales, Prince William, and the Princess Royal will replace her at major events.

A source close to the royal firm told The Daily Mail: “The Queen is still as alert, able and interested as ever but, physically, she isn't as strong as she once was, which is entirely understandable for a woman of her age.”

Another royal source added: “The Royal Family understands the important role investitures play in recognising service and celebrating people's contribution to society and there has been a real drive to catch up on the backlog created by Covid restrictions.”

“The Prince of Wales, Princess Royal and Duke of Cambridge have been leading the charge. It's easy to envisage that they will continue in that vein but I wouldn't rule out Her Majesty doing smaller or one-off investitures,” the insider revealed.

The Queen also pulled out of the Commonwealth Day Service, a major royal event attended by all the senior royals.