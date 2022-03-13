Britney Spears wants to buy Drake’s YOLO estate for a whopping $22 million!

Britney Spears is reportedly interested in buying Drake’s luxurious YOLO Estate which is up for sale for a stunning $22+ million, reported TMZ.
According to the publication, Spears was spotted at the property, located in Los Angeles’ ultra-exclusive Hidden Hills enclave, with her fiance Sam Asghari as part of a group of some 20-30 potential buyers.
Drake has reportedly put his YOLO estate, comprising of three mansions, up for sale for a combined price of $22 million; the Tudor style main house, featuring a private theatre, recording studio and sports courts, has an asking price of $14.6 million.
The main house also boasts a spa with marble baths, a horse stable, and a giant swimming pool with its own 80-foot-long slide and waterfalls.
According to TMZ, Britney is interested in buying all three of the properties on YOLO estate.
The Toxic hitmaker currently lives in a $7.3 million house.
