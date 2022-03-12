Elon Musk sometimes lives ‘below poverty line’, says ex-partner Grimes

Grimes says Elon Musk sometimes lives below poverty line. (AFP)

Elon Musk — the founder of Tesla, SpaceX, the Boring Company, Neuralink, co-founder of PayPal, and the richest man on Earth according to Forbes sometimes lives “below the poverty line”, ex-partner Grimes said in her interview with Vanity Fair.



Grimes and Musk reportedly broke up some time ago. She is not only his on-and-off girlfriend but the mother to both his children.

The Canadian musician described how she has had many transformations in her life financially but living with Musk was a completely different experience. Apparently, the world’s richest man does not like to be extravagant and “wouldn't even get a new mattress.”

She told the outlet that Musk did not like to live like a billionaire. “Bro lives at times below the poverty line," she added.

Musk is definitely not poor but this information is compatible with Musk’s tweet from May 2020 where he shared that he planned to sell all his possessions and would own no house.

Grimes has, nevertheless, defended Musk on multiple platforms praising his ambitions and calling him her “best friend and the love of her life.”