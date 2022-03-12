Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sign open letter against UK for THIS reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have rejected UK policies over COVID-19 vaccine.

In an open letter, 130 signatories, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, condemn the "self-defeating nationalism, pharmaceutical monopolies and inequality stand " in the country.

The "pandemic is not over" and ways to achieve vaccine equity is "immoral, entirely self-defeating and also an ethical, economic and epidemiological failure" notes the letter, published on Saturday.

It says: "The European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland continue to block the lifting of intellectual property rules which would enable the redistribution and scale-up of Covid-19 vaccines, test and treatment manufacturing in the global south.

"The transfer of largely publicly funded vaccine technology and know-how from pharmaceutical corporations would fast track production to a matter of months. Yet still today, a handful of these corporations retain the power to dictate vaccine supply, distribution and price – and the power to decide who lives and who dies.

"World leaders, and particularly rich nations, have the responsibility to change this situation and ensure the publicly funded vaccine technology and know-how is available to the global south."

Soon after the letter went public, it was revealed that the Archewell Foundation has extended support to The People's Vaccine Alliance that aims equal distribution of Covid vaccine, tests and treatments

The official Twitter page of the foundation exclusively thanked the royal couple.

"We are proud to welcome Archewell Foundation to the Alliance and appreciate their support, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"We will work together to end vaccine inequity and ensure COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests are available to everyone."