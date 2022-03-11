Farhan Akhtar 'feels great' after getting married to Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar says his relation with wife Shibani Dandekar is ‘amazing’ after marriage

Farhan Akhtar opened up about his life after marriage with wife Shibani Dandekar in a recent interview.

The Toofaan actor mentioned that it does not feel any different after making it official as he was in a relationship with Shibani for a very long time.

The actor told India Today, "I don't know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now.”

He added, “So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we've taken this to another level together.”

Farhan concluded, “This just feels great as always."

The actor tied the knot with long term girlfriend in February 2022 in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.